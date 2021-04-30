First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.59 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

FCNCA stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $862.32. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,759. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.66. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $303.18 and a twelve month high of $901.17.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.