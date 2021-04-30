First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

FCF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.64. 3,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.