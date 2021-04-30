First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Shares of FFNW opened at $13.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.