First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

FFWM stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in First Foundation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

