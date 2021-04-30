First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 9664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

