First Mid Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $168,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,520 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

