First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.33.

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,534. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.11 and a twelve month high of C$53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 6,173 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

