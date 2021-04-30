First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.43% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

TSE:FM opened at C$29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$31.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.43.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

