First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 164,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,860. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Solar by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after acquiring an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.