First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,860. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $11,906,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Solar by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 108,673 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

