First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.12 and traded as high as $54.57. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 1,677 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 57,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.