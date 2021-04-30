First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,366. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.