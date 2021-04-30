First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FMB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,161. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

