First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the March 31st total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,414. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

