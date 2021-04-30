Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

FSR opened at $13.73 on Monday. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

