Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Five Below worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,252. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.