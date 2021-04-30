Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $2,011,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of FVE opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

