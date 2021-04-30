Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

FIVN stock traded up $14.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.53. 34,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.48 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,112,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Five9 by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

