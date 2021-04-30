Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

FBC stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

