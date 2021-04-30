Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £172.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £163.38 ($213.46).

FLTR traded down GBX 495 ($6.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting £148.40 ($193.89). The company had a trading volume of 440,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,192. The company has a market capitalization of £26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 528.42. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £157.81 and its 200 day moving average price is £145.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

