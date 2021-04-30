FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. FNCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.