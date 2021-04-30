FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.03. 60,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,537. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

