Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

