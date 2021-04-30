Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

TSE:FVI traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

