Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $125.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $106.16, with a volume of 4929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

