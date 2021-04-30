Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.98. 1,645,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,097. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $107.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

