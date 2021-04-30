Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 1,609 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,924,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $11,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $196.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.