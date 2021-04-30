Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 2,811 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $9,210,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $8,771,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,415,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

