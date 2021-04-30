Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in J2 Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.15.

J2 Global stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.