Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,194.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,828,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.74.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $227.47 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.55 and its 200 day moving average is $195.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

