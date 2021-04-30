Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

