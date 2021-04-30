Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post sales of $267.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $275.40 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $184.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,751. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $166.88.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

