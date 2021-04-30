Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

FSNUY stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

