Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 16,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,648. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Frontline by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

