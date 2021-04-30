Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.46% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of FPE opened at €35.70 ($42.00) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.22.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

