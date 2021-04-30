Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. 5,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,564. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.