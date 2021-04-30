Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.23 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $366.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

