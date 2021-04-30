Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.