FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

