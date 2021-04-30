FY2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Increased by Analyst

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE CBU opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

