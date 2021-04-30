FY2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Lifted by DA Davidson

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67.

HBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 279,291 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

