FY2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Boosted by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

