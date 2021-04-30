FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $18,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 186,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.