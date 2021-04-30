FY2022 Earnings Forecast for At Home Group Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of At Home Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOME. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

At Home Group stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 203.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

