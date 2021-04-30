G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $49.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $919.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

