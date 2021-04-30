Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.48. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.