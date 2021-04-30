Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

