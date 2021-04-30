GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 5.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $168.20 and last traded at $168.20. Approximately 30,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,065,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

