Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 7,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,561. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,362 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 483,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 337,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

