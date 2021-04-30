Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,900.00

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and last traded at GBX 1,818 ($23.75), with a volume of 73253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,830 ($23.91).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,709.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,640.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total transaction of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50). Insiders have sold a total of 104,285 shares of company stock valued at $185,196,575 over the last 90 days.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

